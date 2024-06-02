On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike celebrates June 1st as this is a big day for the Miami Dolphins. With Xavien Howard’s contract officially coming off the books, Miami now has $18 million more salary cap space available. So, the million-dollar question is, what will Miami do with all this salary cap space available to them? Will Miami address the offensive line? The defensive line? The safety position? Mike talks about some names who may be on Miami’s radar. Mike then talks about Tua dropping the muscle and bulk he put on before last season. Will Tua, at his new weight, be able to absorb the hits this season and avoid injuries? Or was the reason Tua wasn’t injured last year because he learned how to fall with the Jiu Jitsu and his quick release? All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

