Many Miami Dolphins fans are excited about the upcoming 2024 season, and there is a lot of reason to be excited. It’s year three of Mike McDaniel and his offense, and even more weapons have been added to an already explosive offense. Plus, the team is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, which hasn’t happened in many years.

So, I understand all of the reasons for optimism for this fanbase, but when I see some fans say the overall roster in 2024 is better than last year, I think some fans have gone too far.

Better?

Wait?

What?

How is it better? Robert Hunt is gone, and Miami has done nothing to replace him. Chrisitan Wilkins is gone, and Miami signed a bunch of borderline NFL players and a vet who will be 38 on September 1st to replace him.

Those two things kill any argument that Miami’s roster has improved over last season.

Yes, adding Odell Beckham Jr to replace Robbie Chosen and Chase Claypool has upgraded the depth at the wide receiver position.

Yes, drafting Jaylen Wright as the #3 running back is an upgrade over Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed.

Yes, Jonnu Smith is the best tight end on the roster, and he has transformed that position for the Dolphins.

Looking at the other side of the football, things aren’t as black and white.

Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis are gone, and Miami replaced them with Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones, Calais Campbell, and Teair Tart. I don’t care how much of a die-hard Dolphins fan you are; this is not an improved defensive line. Miami clearly downgraded at this position.

Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker are gone at linebacker; then you factor in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, who will start the season off injured and miss time. What did Miami do to replace them? Jordyn Brooks, Shaq Barrett, and Anthony Walker were brought in to replace them. Walker has had a pedestrian NFL career to this point. Even if you factor in Chop Robinson (who most likely won’t match the sack production Van Ginkel gave Miami last year), it’s tough to say this is a drastic upgrade at linebacker for Miami. I would consider it a wash and an even swap where Miami didn’t upgrade or downgrade, but even if you think Miami upgraded, it’s not a drastic upgrade.

When Chubb and Phillips get back eventually, we can reconsider this. But on Day 1, week 1 of the season, the position group overall isn’t better than it was on Week 1 of 2023.

Kendall Fuller for Xavien Howard is one where I think many Dolphins fans have a blind spot. Is Fuller substantially cheaper? YES! So, I understand why Miami moved from a financial standpoint, but let’s not act like Fuller is as good as Howard. In 2023, Howard played in 13 games and Fuller 15, so it’s pretty close to having the same amount of time on the field. Last season, Fuller gave up 9 touchdowns, and Howard gave up 1. The passer rating against Fuller was 120.4, and against Howard, it was 81.3.

So, I get moving on from Howard, but let’s not act like Kendall Fuller is a young Darrell Green in his prime. Howard’s a better player, and Miami downgraded at that position.

Regarding safety, Miami moved on from DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones to Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye. Poyer just turned 33, and Maye has missed time due to suspensions, arrests, and injuries in recent years. Did Miami upgrade?

I also think that overall, one thing that is being ignored is that Miami moved on from Wilkins, Davis, Jones, Elliott, and Van Ginkel, all guys who are 27 and 28 years old and replaced them with Campbell, who is 38, Poyer, who is 32, and Beckham and Barrett, who will be 32 in season. The Dolphins are no longer a “young” team but now an “old” team.

This isn’t necessarily bad or mean they will lose this season, but it means you are banking on older players to stay healthy and not regress as players.

So, when the conversation turns to whether Miami has a better roster in 2024 than it did in 2023, I would say no, they don’t. Again, this team has more than enough talent to win the AFC East, make the playoffs, and win in the playoffs.

But to be fair, the 2023 roster was much better than the squad they will field this season in 2024.