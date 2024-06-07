Did the Dolphins do enough to offset both players’ losses? Only time will tell.

Let’s examine some of the players they signed to replace Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis.

We do not need to discuss Zach Sieler because his production was on par with Wilkins. He has become one of the best defensive players on the Miami Dolphins roster.

I would guess that Benito Jones would start next to Sieler. However, I think it will be a rotating position based on the needs at the time. I have heard and read that Anthony Weaver will not play two defensive tackles together as much as previous defensive coordinators.

This first article will present the top two choices for helping the interior defensive line.

Benito Jones is my first choice because I believe he will replace Davis. The 6’1 335 pound defensive tackle, who had a stint with the Dolphins to start his career, should be a better fit for Miami than Davis.

Because Raekwon played high and was tall, many opposing offensive linemen moved him out of the way despite his size.

Last year, Jones started 13 games for the Detroit Lions. While he only had 26 tackles, he plugs up the middle and should be able to defend against short-yardage situations.

My favorite signing for nose tackle/defensive tackle is Teair Tart. Tart has started 36 of 47 career games and should play a major role in the run game.

His career stats include 2.5 sacks, 79 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits. He will help be a major disruptor to the interior of the Dolphin defense if he can regain his Tennessee form in 2022, when he played tough against the run and knocked down six passes that season.

He is one of those boom/bust free agents, as he has had problems with coaches a few times. He did not cost much, so the Dolphins really have nothing to lose.

In the next article I will discuss the top backup players Da’Shawn Hand, Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, and Brandon Pili. Along with long shot players Davion Nixon and undrafted free agent Leonard Payne