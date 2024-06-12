In the last article, we looked at some front-runners who would play next to Zach Seiler.

Da’Shawn Hand, Neville Gallimor, Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, Mario Kendricks, Isaiah Mack, Daviyon Nixon, Leonard Payne Jr., and Brandon Pili are on the list of players I didn’t cover in part one of this feature.

Let’s start with Jonathan Harris. For his career, he has 81 tackles and one sack. His height is 6’5, and he weighs around 290 pounds. He has played for the Broncos and the Bears. Practice squad time has been a big part of his career. He is a long shot at making the team, and I am unsure how Miami will use him.

Da’Shawn Hand is a seven-year veteran who spent last season with the Dolphins. He recorded 17 tackles, two pass blocks, and one sack. He has 47 tackles and four sacks in 7 years.

Last year, he was a spot player who gave starters a breather. When the starters were out, the opposing teams attacked him right away. He is a long shot to make the roster; if he does, he won’t see much playing time.

Last year, Brandon Pili flashed during the preseason for the Dolphins. He weighs 320 pounds and is 6’3″. He was mostly on the practice squad, but he also played in a few games on the active roster, in which he made two tackles. Hopefully, he can make the jump to be on the full-time 53-man roster this season.

Now, onto my only real hope for this group.

This season, Neville Gallimore could make an impact for the Dolphins after starting games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Gallimore started 14 of 52 career games with the Cowboys during his four years with the team. During 2022, Dallas used him primarily in a run-defense role.

Based on Pro Football Focus, Gallimore made 90 tackles (11 for a loss) during his 663 career runs against the run.

As a result, he had one of the lowest missed tackle percentages in the NFL during that time frame. Gallimore ranked 7th in missed tackle rate among defensive tackles, with more than 300 snaps played in 2023.

With 90 career tackles, 45 of them resulted in defensive wins (stops). Approximately 6’2″ and 300 pounds, he runs a 4.79 40—a very interesting player. With only four years in the league, he has plenty of upside.

Did the Dolphins do enough to fill in for Davis and Wilkins?

I am not sure. I do not know why they do not sign Calais Campbell unless he does not want to be a Dolphin. He is exactly what they need!

The defensive line’s interior spots are not their highest priority.

In addition, it is worth noting that two players who served as foundational players on the defensive line moved on to new teams. Christian Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami let Raekwon Davis sign a two-year, $14 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

In contrast, each of the nine college defensive linemen competing for Wilkins’ and Davis’ jobs earn barely more than the minimum.

Let me give an example to demonstrate the disparity in the financial resources being used to address the defections of free agents. As a collective group, the five veteran defensive linemen Miami signed this offseason, Da’Shawn Hand, Teair Tart, Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, and Benito Jones, will earn $7.85 million this season if they make it to the 53-man roster.

The Colts will pay 7 million dollars to Davis, a role player for the Dolphins in the past four years.

Austin Clark, defensive line coach, said that this is a very exciting time for him personally as a coach. Helping a group of guys who have each played a different role at different stages of their careers is challenging. Whether they have been the guy who started, haven’t, or have been fighting to make a roster, it’s my job to challenge them and work with them.