In Part 2 of my Look at Miami’s Interior Defensive Line, I stated I wanted them to sign Calais Campbell. I never thought I would be writing part 3 so soon!

It was announced late last week that the Miami Dolphins have signed the veteran.

Miami also signed safety Marcus Maye, who has started all 77 of his NFL games, and now Calais Campbell, who is ranked as the third most productive sack producer among the current active players.

The Dolphins’ signing of Campbell is important as it will help improve their defensive line, which has been depleted by free agency, injuries, and a lack of leadership.

Campbell is entering his 17th season in the NFL, and based on his play last season for the Atlanta Falcons, he’s still a wildly durable and effective player.

As a starter for the Falcons last season, he recorded 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble while playing and starting all 17 games.

The Dolphins could use Campbell specifically as a 3-4 end, pairing him with Zach Sieler, who contributed ten sacks to the team’s record last season, but what is nice about Campbell is that he can also kick inside and play some defensive tackle on passing downs. Something he did while he was with the Baltimore Ravens, and his position coach there, was none other than new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Campbell is known for his ability to play all along the defensive line and for collapsing the pocket on quarterbacks. Now that Aaron Donald has retired, he ranks behind Buffalo’s Von Miller (123.5 career sacks) and New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan (117.5).

Since Miami signed five veterans—Benito Jones, Teair Tart, Neville Gallimore, Da’Shawn Hand, and Jonathan Harris—to contracts that either paid them the NFL minimum or close to it before Campbell signed, the Dolphins’ defensive line lacked notable, accomplished NFL starters other than Zach Sieler.

Campbell’s presence on the defensive line and the defense as a whole has many advantages. The fact that he is 38 does not mean that he cannot play meaningful minutes and contribute to Anthony Weaver’s defense. It will be interesting to see how Campbell plays this upcoming season in the aqua and orange.