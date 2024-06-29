3 Miami Dolphins Players Who are Passionate About Gambling

Gambling is a favorite source of entertainment for several wealthy football players. The glitz and challenge of outsmarting other gamblers create an electrifying atmosphere that incites the same adrenaline rush they get when playing on the field. Some players also visit licensed and prestigious casinos to meet with potential sponsors.

However, the NFL set rules that restrict players from betting on league games and gambling at sportsbooks and casinos at specific times. This is why some football players choose to gamble at licensed offshore casinos like SlotsCity Canada (CA) Casino. Here are the top Miami dolphin stars who enjoy gambling;

Dan Marino

Dan Marino is a former Miami Dolphin quarterback and has one of the most successful careers in the league. He is well known for his quick release and holds several NFL quarterback records and awards. During his career as a quarterback, Dan was occasionally linked to the world of gambling, but never in a controversial way. His involvements with gambling revolve around legal and regulated activities.

He occasionally participated in charitable poker events and made celebrity appearances at casinos. Marino’s gambling on poker and slot machines is solely recreational. His passion for gambling has extended into partnerships and endorsements. In 2022, Marino teamed up with Pixiu Gaming, an iGaming supplier of online casino software, to create several slots using his brand. Dan Marino embraces the thrill of gambling but does so responsibly and encourages new NFL players to do so as well.

Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins Calais Campbell plays the defensive tackle position. He has made the Pro Bowl 6 times and received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019. Calais has made it known that after football, he may shift his next title pursuit to winning the World Series of Poker main event.

Calais is very passionate about poker; during an interview, he said, «It’s a thrill when you’re out there competing, and you’re in the hand trying to get good reads on people». Calais has participated in several poker competitions and tournaments, including:

2013 Venetian Deep Stack Extravaganza I- He played No-limit Hold’em. He came in 3rd place, winning $2,649.

2019 World Series of Poker- He played in the $800 No-limit Hold’em Deep Stack $750K GTD and came out 338, winning $1,292.

2022 WPT Lucky Hearts Poker Open- He participated in the $3500 No-limit Hold’em $2 Million GTD, and he came in 191 place, winning $6,405.

2024 Lucky Heart Poker Open- He played the $1100 No-limit Hold’em Deep Stack $100k GTD. He came in 10th place, winning $4,335.

2024 Deep Stack Showdown (march)- He played the $800 No-limit Hold’em Ultimate Stack $200k GTD. He came in 9th place, winning $4,383.

Brandon Marshall

Brandon was a wide receiver in the NFL for 13 seasons. He has a total of 12,531 receiving yards, which is the most ever made by a receiver who didn’t play in the postseason. Brandon had a long and productive career but also has a long history of enjoying gambling a bit much.

In the first episode of his new podcast “I AM ATHLETE,” Brandon shared with listeners how his gambling habits got him into a major financial crisis. He revealed that during his 3rd season with the Broncos, he lost all his money gambling at the Mirage and Wynn casinos in Las Vegas. Brandon explained that he put a marker down at the casinos, which provided them with all his bank account details, and things got out of hand.

He didn’t reveal if it was poker or slots he enjoyed so much that he ended up losing thousands of dollars playing. Brandon said he had to reach out to his teammate Jay Cutler to loan him $60,000 to get out of the debt his unlucky gambling habit had put him in. However, Brandon didn’t let his love for gambling on casino games affect his career.

Conclusion

Marino and Campbell’s interest in poker reflects a trend among NFL players who find enjoyment and challenge in the game. Most football players like poker instead of slot machines because of its strategic thinking and competitive nature. If you’re a player located in Canada (CA) looking to play Dan Marino slot titles, visit the Slots City Canada casino. It is a licensed and reputable Canadian online casino that offers over 5500 licensed games, including slots and poker. Slots City is a top-rated casino with everything you need to enjoy a thrilling yet responsible gaming experience.