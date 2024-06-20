The Dolphins are not just one of the best-known teams in the NFL, they are showing that they are not afraid to incorporate technology into pretty much everything they do, including fan experience.

The team has a number of different partnerships that can help with the way the club runs and also provide a lot of new experiences for fans and those interested in the sport. While they may not have won trophies in recent years, the Dolphins are trying to use tech in new and interesting ways, and this might lead to some results out on the pitch in the future. They’ve even got some specific staff members whose focus is on technology.

In this guide, we’ll look at how the Dolphins are continuing to enhance fan experience, with some efforts using tech and others just sticking to the community roots of the club.

AI in the Dolphins’ Future?

Like so many other businesses, sports teams are looking at how they can incorporate AI, and fans were surprised to see some AI robots at the Los Angeles Chargers against Miami Dolphins game, which were actually there to promote a movie.

It is thought that AI will change a lot of aspects of sports, though, including training and sports science. Behind the scenes, the Dolphins are likely to be employing some of the methods that are already popular for preventing injuries or optimizing training.

Another area where AI is having an unbelievable impact is on online sports betting in the USA , and the potential for AI to analyze a lot of statistics and data could change the industry. It impacts how the bookies and sports betting sites might do things, as well as potentially having an impact on the way sports bettors look at bets. Their research might look very different if they’re using AI tools as part of this.

It would be silly to say that AI won’t play a part in football in the future, so there are a lot of people speculating on this being the big change to come in the industry. The Dolphins have shown already that they are very good at adopting new technologies and trying to evolve the way that people do things. AI is definitely part of this. In 50 years, it is likely that machine learning will have been incorporated into pretty much all we do, and in every big industry.

AI might provide fans with new ways to get to grips with the sport, as well as much more analysis of individual performances and even a unique viewing experience. There are a lot of ways this tech can make a difference, and some of the potential is totally untapped at the moment, so we’re waiting to see exactly how it changes things moving forward.

Partnership With Dell

The Dolphins recently announced a partnership with Dell, a massive company that can help to provide more in the way of infrastructure, but more importantly, engagement for fans.

The Dolphins are looking to build content and spokespeople from the brand have said that they are keen to become one of the top clubs in the word when it comes to using social media to provide more content for fans. The Dell technology is described as “accelerating its ability” to share this content while also helping things like infrastructure at the stadium.

Safety and security are also part of the equation here, and while people might not think of this as being the number one way to enhance the experience, fans who are going to the games definitely want to know that they are safe when they are visiting these sorts of games.

The team is using new technology to check traffic flow and pedestrian modeling, as well as data and analytics to try to keep everyone safer.

“We’re posting video content of all entertainment content captured at Hard Rock Stadium much faster while helping build excitement and engagement with our fans,” said Kim Rometo, who is the vice president and chief information officer at the stadium. He also went on to discuss the level of engagement and how fans can share in all of this, “Fans can share game highlights and clips, crowd celebrations, tailgate fun, and more—all made easy through their connected journey with us.”

Boxes and Seating Experiences

Fans get excited about a variety of different things when they’re going to check out the latest football fixtures, and they definitely want to see a team that they know and love. Signing exciting first round draft picks is doing no harm to help build up some hype around the Dolphins team.

Fan experience is also greatly impacted by the stadium experience. The Hard Rock Stadium is impressive already, and there are plenty of great views as well as food and drink experiences and the perfect opportunity for some tailgate experiences around the game

The corporate boxes and seating experiences are also something that the football team has thought about a great deal, and there are a lot of ways people can enjoy the fixtures. 100/30 level seating is something that is very popular and even has a waiting list. Seats are available with improved concourses and they’re also closer to the field, which makes for a better experience overall. These aren’t seats in a box, they’re out on the stands so people can soak up the atmosphere.

The boxes and corporate seats are also massively successful, and they look amazing. The Club Level promises fans even more food and drink options, plus parking and an air-conditioned space (this can be really valuable on certain days at the Dolphins’ stadium). Club Level has a stunning view, as well as a lounge for when there are breaks in the game.

Among the other options are the Touch Down Club, described as an end zone beachfront property. There are only 15 of these boxes located behind the east end zone, and four people can sit on each—the members get to their private club via the field tunnels and even get all-inclusive food and beverages, which makes it one of the most luxurious ways to enjoy the games. There’s a seating option for everyone.

Conclusion

The Miami Dolphins are constantly looking for new ways in which they can enhance the experience. The use of technology is one big way that the team is setting itself apart. The partnership with Dell was a real statement of intent, and the team employs people with specific tech roles.

On top of that, matchday experience and closeness with the team are among the priorities. The Dolphins are good at using social media as a way to allow people to connect with their favorite players, watch highlights, and more.

If you’re lucky enough to live in the area and you want to go to games, there are a lot of different ways that people can do this, either spending a bit more on a lounge or private box or just ensuring the best seats in the house. The whole of the ground has an amazing atmosphere on big game days and people can enjoy this in a variety of ways.