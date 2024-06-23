Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham hosts Football Skill Camp with help from friends!

The Miami Dolphins are on a summer hiatus until training camp begins mid-July. While rookies report a week earlier than the veterans, that doesn’t mean there is no on-field action for Dolphins players nationwide. Over the last few weeks, several Dolphins players, including Jaelan Phillips, River Cracraft, and Jaylen Waddle, have held camps for kids. Over the weekend, Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham hosted his annual football skills camp at Buena Park High School in California for 250 participants! Holding a pair of sessions, Needham joined forces again with another California product and childhood friend, Jaylinn Hawkins, now of the New England Patriots.

Furthermore, star running back and Needham’s fellow UTEP alum Aaron Jones surprised campers. Several other guest instructors ran through drills, including linebacker Eric Kendricks, who most recently played for the Chargers and now in Dallas, and safety Ashtyn Davis of the Jets. Dolphins rookie undrafted free agent safety Mike Perry was helping out as well. A live DJ added music to the fun of football drills, instruction, interaction, and a running race. The younger group even closed things off with a dance-off! The camp concluded with Needham, Hawkins, Jones, and instructors posing for photos, signing autographs, and having an “absolute blast,” as enthusiastically stated by Nik’s mother, Shannon.

Needham enters 2024 as a sixth-year NFL player and one of the longest-tenured current Dolphins on the roster. Looking for a fresh start with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Needham could see plenty of work in the defensive backfield this season, especially with rumors of usage at safety. Needham suffered an Achilles injury in 2022, cutting his season short. He is looking for a newfound opportunity in 2024 under Weaver, as 2023 saw limited field action under former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, now in Philadelphia.

Needham could be used as a chess piece/Swiss Army knife in the defensive backfield, having plenty of experience playing roles in the slot as well as a boundary as a cornerback. The last few seasons have seen spurts and rumors of movement to safety, and 2024 should see that come to fruition consistently. Especially in a scheme that sees a trio of safeties at times, as Weavers has shown a propensity for. Over his career, Needham has 199 total tackles, 25 passes defended, three sacks, and six interceptions, including a touchdown in 2021 against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

An undrafted rookie free agent, Needham is a success story who always pays it forward. This is his third youth camp. He also does outstanding community work with his foundation, 4DFam.org. The foundation focuses on spreading awareness to our youth on the dangers of drugs and alcohol, helping teens set goals, work hard, stay focused, and communicate with their families about mental health issues.

The Dolphins rookies report to Miami Gardens for training camp July 16th, while Needham and his fellow veterans will report on the 23rd.