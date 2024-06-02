Miami’s Offense in 2024 Will Have to Outperform What it Did in 2023 For Team To Win

The NFL is a “What Have You Done for Me Lately” type of league. Nobody cares about what happened last season. Or the season before that. It’s all about the here and now.

For the Miami Dolphins, the 2023 season had its share of ups and downs, but one thing was mostly constant: the offense was good.

Yes, Miami’s offense struggled vs the good teams of Philly, Dallas, Buffalo, Baltimore, and Kansas City. But they ended the 2023 regular season ranked #1 in the NFL in Total Offense.

They were ranked #1 in rushing offense and #6 in passing offense.

Oh, and #2 in total points.

All of that with De’Vone Achane in and out of the lineup all season, a tight end room of virtually little talent, the 31st ranked pass blocking win rate offensive line, Robert Hunt and Connor Williams missing a ton of games, Terron Armstead in and out of the lineup, and Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill playing through nagging injuries late in the season.

They were still #1.

That was then; 2024 is a different story.

The Dolphins enter 2024 as a different team in many ways. They moved on from a proven, respected defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio to an unproven Anthony Weaver.

They have lost their leader on defense, Christian Wilkins.

The greatest cornerback in Miami Dolphins history Xavien Howard, is gone.

They will open the season without their two best pass rushers, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, and there is no time frame for when either may return to the field.

Yes, Miami replaced some players on defense; if they upgraded at safety, cornerback, or linebacker is yet to be determined. They clearly didn’t upgrade on the defensive line.

This defense in Miami in 2024 won’t be as good as it was in 2023; even the most die-hard Miami Dolphins homer has to admit that.

So, for Miami to succeed in 2024 and have more success than they did in 2023, the offense will have to play better.

It’s the only way.

They will not have a defense to lean on to carry them if they have an off-weak.

Miami isn’t going to be able to grind out a low-scoring defensive struggle in 2024. They are going to need to put up points in bunches each week if this team has any chance of winning.

An already good offense will need to raise its game this season, not just against the “good teams,” which we already know is something they have to do, but also against the “bad teams” who Miami was able to steamroll last year in part because the defense was loaded with talent that this year just isn’t there.

Mike McDaniel runs this offense, and while it has been very successful, there have also been growing pains and some head-scratching moments at times.

He needs to improve in 2024, or else this team will not be as successful as it was in 2022 and 2023.