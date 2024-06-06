The Miami Dolphins head coach has been ranked as the 4th most attractive head coach in the NFL

Mike McDaniel has been revealed as the 4th most attractive head coach in the league, based on a ranking by FreeBets.com.

FreeBets.com used the app Beauty Scanner that scans your face against the golden ratio and gives you a beauty score out of 10.

Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, was given a score of 7.56/10, ranking him 4th. The head coaches that scored more than McDaniels are; Robert Saleh (1st), Kyle Shanahan (2nd) and Sean McVay (3rd).

