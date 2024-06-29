With NFL training camps set to open, some standout veteran running backs remain unsigned. Adding one of the players discussed in this article will undoubtedly strengthen any team’s pursuit of the highest honors. Bettors placing wagers on the NFL at Mosbetuz sayti and other bookmakers are already making their predictions for the favorites and underdogs of the upcoming season. Let’s look at the most realistic options for these players before they join new teams.

Cam Akers – Potential Move to Dallas

Despite a series of Achilles tendon injuries, Cam Akers still possesses a rare combination of potential and proven abilities that no other free agent can offer this offseason. At 25, he could be a valuable acquisition for any team ready to provide him with a high-caliber backup role.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He quickly broke into the starting lineup as a rookie and looked unstoppable during the playoffs, gaining 272 yards and scoring two touchdowns in two games. It’s no surprise that after such performances, many teams are eager to sign this talented player.

Dallas might need an assistant for the aging Ezekiel Elliott, who leads their attack. After the Cowboys did not select running backs in the draft, Akers could well take on this role. Under favorable circumstances, he might even replace Elliott in the starting lineup this season.

Dalvin Cook Hopes to Revitalize His Career in Indianapolis

After four consecutive seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards and four Pro Bowl selections, Dalvin Cook experienced a sharp decline in performance. His stint with the New York Jets last year was disappointing, and he barely played in the playoffs with Baltimore.

Cook signed with the New York Jets in August last year and was predicted to become one of the NFL’s most dynamic defenders alongside Breece Hall. However, since the player rarely took the field and had minimal impact when he did, many fans and experts have questions.

Nevertheless, Cook can still be useful in the right situation. The Indianapolis Colts could be the ideal place for him to get back on track. While he won’t have a chance to oust Jonathan Taylor from the starting lineup, Cook could become a valuable backup ready to step in if Taylor gets injured.

Kareem Hunt – Versatile Veteran for the Los Angeles Chargers

Despite his age, Kareem Hunt showed last season with Cleveland that he still has tread on his tires. He scored nine touchdowns and demonstrated his pass-catching abilities. Hunt is a versatile and reliable player capable of enhancing any team’s offense.

Standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 216 pounds, he may not have the size of traditional goal-line defenders, but he provides a unique value in the red zone with his goal-scoring ability. Teams relying on younger and less experienced defenders, who lack a dependable ball carrier at the goal line, could do worse than signing Hunt this year.

The Los Angeles Chargers could be a good fit for Hunt. He could serve as insurance against frequent injuries to J.K. Dobbins, who leads the Bolts’ attack. Hunt can compete for playing time and also step into a more significant role if Dobbins gets injured again.

Latavius Murray – Veteran for the Champion Kansas City Chiefs

At 34, Latavius Murray continues to defy skeptics who believe running backs lose their value with age. He reliably helped the Buffalo Bills last season, becoming the team’s second-leading scorer after starter James Cook.

The Kansas City Chiefs might be interested in Murray’s services following the departure of veteran Jerick McKinnon. Murray could become a valuable backup to Isiah Pacheco and share his experience with the young team aiming for a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. His ability to quickly adapt to a new offensive system would be invaluable for a team unwilling to make mistakes on the path to another championship.

The aforementioned veteran free agents can still bring value to NFL teams. It remains to be seen which clubs will offer them new contracts before training camps open.