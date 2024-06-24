The 2024 fantasy football season is quickly approaching, which means that it’s now time for managers to start preparing for their drafts, if they haven’t already. Each new season brings a whole new set of player values as situations change each year. A player’s outlook is determined by a wide number of factors, including their past individual performances and their projected role in their NFL team’s situation.

When players change teams, or when their current team changes the other supporting players around them, it can drastically impact their overall in fantasy football. For example, players like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson could potentially see their values increase with a theoretically massive upgrade at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Drake London and Bijan Robinson could all be in a similar situation with the arrival of Kirk Cousins.

Other players, such as Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs, will see the opposite effect happen to their fantasy football values this year. They both joined new teams and are expected to see a ton more competition for targets than they did with their previous teams. Less volume can often result in a lower fantasy output.

This isn’t always the case, as some teams have demonstrated that they support multiple fantasy football superstars in the same offense. The Miami Dolphins have been an excellent example of this, especially at wide receiver. While Tyreek Hill statistically ranks towards the top of the NFL in almost all receiving categories, Jaylen Waddle has still managed to be ranked among the top 30 overall players as well.

Predicting which players will outperform their projected values, and which ones will fail to meet expectations, can be one of the biggest keys to finding success in fantasy football. With the 2024 NFL season now just months away, here’s how the top 30 overall projected fantasy players currently stack up. They should be targeted in drafts and trades this year, while Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer can be used to make sure they are acquired for the right price.

Top 30 fantasy football players in 2024