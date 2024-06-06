It is the NFL’s minicamp season, and several QBs are seeking a new deal, including Tua Tagovailoa. When asked about his contract talks with the Miami Dolphins, he simply said that quote: “The market is the market.” Joe Burrow currently has the highest average value per season with $55 million, followed by Jared Goff ($53 million), Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million) and Jalen Hurts ($51 million). Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and James Jones debate whether Tua should set the QB market or not.