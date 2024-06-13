On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are joined by Miami Dolphins Legend Kim Bokamper. Kim talks about his new podcast venture with Joe Rose called Out to Pasture, and he talks about what the podcast is about and the vision behind the show. He shares his insight on Don Shula and his playing days, as well as the upcoming 2024 Miami Dolphins season. Then Mike and Ian talk about all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins and play a Florida Man game. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

Check Kim and Joe Rose out at OutToPasturePodcast.com

