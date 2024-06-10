With Dalton Risner resigning with the Vikings, I must look elsewhere for the Dolphins to boost their interior offensive line.

I look for us to do this by reuniting with Connor Williams. Williams was previously a guard with the Dallas Cowboys and should be reconsidered by the Dolphins.

Williams’s time in Miami was a success, and his versatility is a great reason to bargain for his signing.

Since joining the Dolphins, Connor Williams has displayed exceptional skill and versatility, playing a crucial role in pass protection and run blocking. His Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades consistently rank him among the top players in his position, highlighting his technical prowess and reliability.

Williams’ ability to protect the quarterback and create running lanes has been instrumental in the team’s offensive success.

The Dolphins must improve their interior run game this season, especially in short-yardage situations. Time and time again, the Dolphins see themselves struggling to run the ball in the red zone and in third and short situations. “Based on a research project looking at every team’s stats, the Dolphins have a 50 percent success rate (4-for-8) when they run the ball on third-and-1 and that’s tied for second-worst in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Only the New York Jets, at 37.5 percent, have been worse.” (Alain Poupart Sports Illustrated) Improving the interior offensive line is a must.

The Dolphins have made many offseason acquisitions including signing Aaron Brewer, who can play guard and center. The Dolphins line could see Austin Jackson transitioning back to guard depending on Patrick Paul’s development which would leave Isaiah Wynn, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, and Liam Eichenberg; not the worst situation. The Dolphins line was solid last year; everyone did a fantastic job filling in with injuries. Yet bringing back Williams provides great depth and bolsters the interior.

At the right price, I believe bringing back Connor Williams makes sense; in the market, Williams could come back on a team-friendly deal, even if only for this season. He is the best option available without breaking the bank.

Reference Alain Poupart. “Miami Dolphins Running Game by the Numbers.” Sports Illustrated, SI.com, December 14, 2023. https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-running-game-by-the-numbers.