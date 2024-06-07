The Miami Dolphins head for summer after minicamp this week. Amidst full attendance, there was the talk of Tua Tagovailoa’s potential contract extension and other financial situations. Jaylen Waddle was extended, and Tyreek Hill is seemingly headed for a reworked deal, as indicated by agent Drew Rosenhaus. More contract news went down for the Dolphins this week with the signing of five drafted rookies. All but first-rounder Chop Robinson and second-rounder Patrick Paul inked their deals.

A rookie receiver on the field in minicamp making waves

The Dolphins ran drills on the field and got a preview of what they may have in certain rookies and newly acquired players. A name to track and who looks like a theft of a sixth-round draft pick is wide receiver Malik Washington. The slot receiver had a fantastic 2023 at Virginia after four seasons at Northwestern. During his only year at Virginia, Washington caught an FBS-leading 110 receptions for 1,426 yards. He scored nine touchdowns and factored into the kick return game as well. His 14 kick-off returns averaged 19.5 yards making him ninth in the nation in all-purpose yards with 1,706 last year. He was fourth in the nation in receiving yards, a Virginia school record.

Washington’s bread and butter are quick-hit strikes and his ability to produce heavy yardage after the catch. His yards after catch or YAC of 710 from his 2023 season was the most in this year’s draft class of receivers. Washington looks to be a lock to make the 53-man roster. He has the speed and hands to factor as a potential third or fourth wide receiver option for Tagovailoa after Hill and Waddle.

Mike McDaniel motivates

It’s been 24 years since the Dolphins have won a playoff game, and Mike McDaniel will let everyone on his team know it. McDaniel told South Florida reporters this week that he is holding all meetings at the 24-minute mark of the hour. This reminds coaches and players how long it has been since a postseason Dolphins victory. The third-year head coach in Miami explained to reporters, “You do that to empower guys to know what’s coming. To understand it, to not run from it.” He added, “Because if you’re going to achieve success where people predict failure, you’re going to have to go above and beyond.

What’s next for the Dolphins?

The team will get a few weeks off before training camp in July. From a business standpoint, Miami did receive a large chunk of salary cap cash back from the Xavien Howard post-June 2 designated cut. In a small part, some of that $18.5 million was used to ink the rookies. Of course, some will go toward Robinson and Paul, whose deals should be done relatively soon.

The market for additional talent has available players like safety Justin Simmons and defensive tackle Calais Campbell. General manager Chris Grier and contract/salary cap guru Brandon Shore may have another ace up their sleeve before training camp starts. However, with a few contract situations looming, such as Hill and Tagovailoa, it will be an interesting few weeks from a business end of football in Miami Gardens for the rest of June.