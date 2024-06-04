When the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill two years ago, I thought they gave up too much to get him. They gave up five draft picks and gave him a new 4-year 120 million dollar extension. I admit I was wrong about that.

Hill has lived up to the hype and then some. He is the most exciting player to watch at his position, and without him, the Dolphins aren’t nearly as explosive on offense.

In the last two years, he’s had over 1,700 yards receiving. In fact, if it wasn’t for his ankle injury last year, I believe he would have had over 2,000 yards receiving.

Now comes word that Hill has approached the Dolphins for a new contract.

That’s not out of the norm, as players are always looking for new deals and getting the most money they should while still playing at a high level. With the wide receiver inflation in contracts, it’s more than understandable.

As big as Hill has been to the Dolphins, I don’t think they should extend his contract past his current deal for several reasons.

Hill just turned 30, and at the end of his current deal, he will be 32. Most teams don’t continue to invest in players past their early 30s, especially at a position that isn’t considered a premium position.

Wide receivers can be found especially with the NFL being a passing league. Also, how many productive seasons can the Dolphins expect from Hill now that he is entering his 30s?

Players slowly start to slow down as they age, and Hill is known for his speed and acceleration. When he doesn’t have that acceleration to his game, he’s not the same receiver, and we saw that at the end of last year due to his ankle injury. No matter how good athletes care for their bodies,

Father Time always catches up to you.

He will be a productive player, but do you want to invest big money in players as they age?

The Dolphins reworked Xavien Howard’s contract just a few years ago in the middle of his deal, and his play started to decline just over a year ago, and the Dolphins just got rid of him. I don’t want to see the Dolphins do the same again to a player declining when he gets older.

The other reason is Hill has been in the news this offseason. It seems like every other week for something off the field. Whether it be the incident at the boating marina, when he slapped a worker upside the head, or suspected domestic violence accusations or lawsuits over some injuries in a football camp.

Hill had some baggage when they traded for him from previous incidents in college and at the start of his NFL career. It makes me wonder if the Dolphins are tired of this. Even if these allegations are untrue, don’t put yourself in these situations.

Hill has three years left on his contract, including this year. The Dolphins could adjust his contract and move more money this year or next to help satisfy Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus. And it would be a good compromise.

With the Dolphins up against the cap this year and potentially in the foreseeable future with contracts for players coming up, they might not be able to give second contracts to a player like Hill. He is a special talent, but the Dolphins must be smart about this situation and try to compromise with Hill. I wouldn’t extend his deal, and that’s just me.