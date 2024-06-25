We are about a month away from the beginning of training camp, and with all the talk around Tua, I am looking towards the stories within our roster.

The Dolphins’ offensive line has been a revolving door in recent years. Every time we think we have a perennial piece, the rest of the line is just meh. This past season, the Dolphins’ offensive line was solid, yet injuries to Isiah Wynn, Connor Williams, and Robert Hunt did hurt the group overall.

Heading into camp this season, the Dolphins’ offensive line has depth and, most importantly, versatility, which could make things interesting. Many current Dolphins have played all over the line, on both sides and in multiple positions.

Last year, Liam Eichenberg filled in at center after playing guard, Austin Jackson slid to tackle, and Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, and Kendall Lamm were called numerous times to fill in.

Newcomer Aaron Brewer is a center who can also play guard, rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul is highly physical and has enormous upside, and former Eagle Jack Driscoll is quite versatile. The importance of this depth and versatility cannot be overstated, but how will Mike McDaniel form this offensive line?

The left side of the offensive line seems set with Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, Isiah Wynn, and free-agent signing Aaron Brewer at center.

Armstead anchors down the left side, Wynn is coming off some of his best football pre-injury, and Brewer will look to replace Connor Williams. Brewer’s speed, power, and versatility make him an excellent fit for our offense. The offensive line will be essential to furthering this offense’s success from last season.

With Austin Jackson’s stride as a tackle, it appears he will stay at right tackle. This analysis would leave one position up for grabs: right guard.

The Dolphins have depth and many options, such as Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, and Jack Driscoll. However, the Dolphins might still add an interior offensive lineman who is still on the open market or who may be cut in training camp by another team once we get to late August.

However, the market is slim, so for now, this is what Grier has given us to discuss.

Liam Eichenberg graded a 46.7 on Pro Football Focus last season, Jones a 60.9, Cotton a 46.4, and new Dolphin Driscoll a 48.4—not the best.

Jones is the best option based on the grades, yet it remains uncertain if any of these players can take the next step to be better than they have previously shown.