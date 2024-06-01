Although I am sick of all the focus on Tua, I have finally decided to give my opinion on our Miami Dolphins’ crucial decision about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s extension.

Following our extension of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, I believe the Tua extension is upcoming.

Tua is entering the final season of his rookie contract. After proving doubters wrong last season with career highs in passing yards (4,624, leading the league), passing touchdowns (29, T5th), and starting all 17 games, General Manager Chris Grier must decide whether to extend Tua’s contract.

The young signal-caller from Alabama has shown brilliance, but doubts remain from the fan base, the media, and sometimes myself. Yet, I believe Extending Tua’s contract is our best choice.

Before I continue, I believe there is a scenario where we let Tua play out his contract and meet him with the franchise tag next offseason. I believe highly in Tua and his character, yet I do not like this option because it involves the possibility of Tua holding out and would ultimately increase the price of a future extension.

Looking at the upcoming quarterback classes and free agents, keeping Tua really is the best option.

Tua has consistently proven doubters wrong, overcoming his hip injury and demonstrating his ability to pass the ball down the field and his durability since coming into the NFL. The decision should be easy with Tua’s progression and back-to-back playoff appearances.

However, skepticism persists due to the Dolphins’ 23-year playoff win drought. Questioning Tua’s ability to win seems silly, considering his college success and NFL achievements: a 32-19 career record, two postseason appearances, a Pro Bowl appearance, and top-five quarterback status over the last two years.

The problem lies with the media and fans, not the organization. Despite the Dolphins’ late-season falter, the offense averaged 29.2 PPG, thanks to Tua and company. Following a devastating loss to the Titans, Tua and the Dolphins rebounded with strong wins against the Jets and Cowboys.

However, they lost their division lead and the playoff opener against the Chiefs, leading to renewed doubts about Tua and the franchise. “Same Old Dolphins”

The Dolphins have many key players tied up in big-money contracts and minimal cap space until Xavien Howard’s post-June 1st cut frees roughly $18.2 million. Signing key players before their contract year is crucial.

Tua is owed $23 million this year, ranking 15th among NFL quarterbacks and significantly less than his worth. He is seeking top-five quarterback money, and an extension could free up even more cap space for this year’s team.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that the Dolphins have begun negotiations and seem committed to extending Tua.

The Dolphins have the pieces, coaches, and weapons, but do they have the most important position in sports figured out? I believe so.

Time and again, Tua has proven everyone wrong. Our fan base needs to recognize the quarterback he has become. If the Dolphins choose not to extend Tua this offseason and he has another breakout year, they could franchise tag him and work on his extension, which would become more of a challenge.

They must look elsewhere in free agency or the draft if they move on. The league constantly evolves, and the Dolphins must evaluate how Tua fits into their long-term vision. With teams like the Chiefs, Bills, Texans, and Ravens boasting young, dynamic quarterbacks, the Dolphins need the right player under center to compete in the AFC.

Ultimately, extending Tua’s contract is a balancing act between risk and reward. The Dolphins must weigh his potential against the uncertainties surrounding his abilities and consider the alternatives available in the draft and free agency.

Whatever decision the Dolphins make will shape the franchise’s trajectory for years to come. If Tua can fulfill his potential and lead the Dolphins to the Lombardi Trophy, the extension will be seen as another Chris Grier success. If not, the decision could haunt the franchise. Unless something changes, I fully anticipate Tua to be extended with upwards of $60 million annually. I believe Tua is the guy, and the Dolphins agree. Whatever the result, it is always Fins Up for life.