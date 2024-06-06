We open the show by reviewing Tua’s press conference from 6/5/24. Then we answer several listener’s questions. We look at QBs salaries both today and from decades past…There’s more you’ll want to hear so listen in and share your opinions. As always, thanks to the Ragones for joining me. We hope you enjoy the show.
We Answer Your Questions and More
