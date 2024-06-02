June 1st has come and gone, and now the Miami Dolphins have an extra $18.5 million of salary cap space with Xavien Howard officially off the books.

So, the question is, what should Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel do with it?

I advise doing very little with it, as this team is pretty much set heading into the 2024 season.

That isn’t the most popular opinion, but I believe it is right.

First off, let’s get one thing out of the way. Pay the rookie draft class.

That should be priority #1 for Chris Grier.

Moving on, not many unsigned players are on the market right now who will move the needle and make a huge impact on the Miami Dolphins’ upcoming season.

So, don’t overpay for mediocrity.

Many believe Miami must sign an offensive guard to replace Robert Hunt, as players like Robert Jones, Jack Driscoll, and Liam Eichenberg are not NFL starters. And those people may be right.

But remember, this is Chris Grier we are talking about, who once famously said this…

Chris Grier when pressed about broad criticism from fans and media about the Dolphins not addressing offensive line in the off season. He’s probably not laughing anymore. pic.twitter.com/SFbEbu0HzC — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) August 17, 2023

So, I don’t think Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are having sleepless nights about who starts at right guard and left guard; they clearly don’t value the position like most fans do.

Do the Dolphins need safety? Yes, they sure do because they have almost no real depth in that position after Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. But that doesn’t mean Chris Grier has to run out and overpay Justin Simmons in the next seven to ten days.

Grier can probably wait till mid to late July and get someone like Quandre Diggs, Tracy Walker, or Marcus May on a cheap 1-year veteran deal. While adding Simmons may take a 2-year deal with a decent chunk of money.

Even if Simmons agrees to a 1-year deal, it may be for more than what Grier wants to pay for a backup safety. Yes, backup, because if Miami had viewed this as a position of need, they wouldn’t have let two young safeties go and only added a 33-year-old Jordan Poyer.

The real need, and by need, I mean the biggest need on this team, is on the defensive line and/or front-7 on defense.

It’s just not pretty heading into training camp.

Christian Wilkins is gone and Miami did literally nothing to replace him.

Miami is going from driving in a Ferrari to taking the city bus, but the bus has rusty nails sticking out of every seat.

They must improve the defensive end/defensive tackle position.

They brought in Teair Tart, who had a whopping 24 tackles last season and has never had more than 34 in a season ever. They also have Jonathan Harris, with his 1 career sack and only 9 starts in 33 lifetime games in the NFL.

Then there is Benito Jones, with his 2.5 career sacks and 26 tackles last season.

Let’s not forget Neville Gallimore with his 1 sack and 16 tackles last year.

Heck, even if Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips were healthy, this defensive line would still be a major issue. Throw in the fact that we have no timeframe for when either Chubb or Phillips will return, and this is a five-alarm fire.

If Chris Grier wants to use some of this newfound cap space, find me a defensive end or tackle with a real NFL resume who can play.

Calais Campbell

Yannick Ngakoue

Carl Lawson

Shaq Lawson

Rasheem Green

Someone who, while isn’t going to light the world on fire at least has done something in this league you can hang your hat on.

I think Grier’s best course of action is to pay his rookie class, get one decent defensive lineman, sign one veteran safety at a vet minimum deal, and keep the rest of the money in his back pocket.

Keep it saved for a rainy day in case Miami needs it in season, and the best case is to roll it over to next year.

An exciting approach to take? NO

The best approach to take? YES