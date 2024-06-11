The Dolphins have signed 31-year-old safety Marcus Maye. The former Jet and Saint adds much-needed depth to the Dolphins’ safety room and offers a glimpse into how the rest of the offseason might unfold.

This signing suggests that the Dolphins are focusing on adding depth, and their next priority should be bolstering the trenches.

Adding Maye shores up the defensive backfield, bringing another veteran presence to support the Dolphins’ secondary.

There are ongoing talks about extending Tua Tagovailoa’s contract, which could be completed by the end of the summer. This would give the Dolphins more financial flexibility.

Upgrading the interior of both the offensive and defensive lines remains crucial.

The Dolphins’ run defense has significantly improved over the past few seasons, largely thanks to Christian Wilkins. However, with his departure, Zach Sieler must find a new “pepper.”

Although the Dolphins have added Teair Tart and Jonathan Harris, these moves are insufficient. The defensive line will start the season with injuries to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, so adding depth is essential.

One potential addition is Calais Campbell, a player I have previously discussed in detail. Other options include Linval Joseph, Lawrence Guy, and Hassan Ridgeway.

Despite the limited market, the Dolphins must strengthen the interior of their defensive line.

Similarly, the offensive line requires reinforcement. The Dolphins lost Connor Williams and Robert Hunt but added Aaron Brewer and Jack Driscoll and drafted Patrick Paul, creating versatility and a need for more depth.

Greg Van Roten and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are potential targets for fortifying the interior line.

The Dolphins’ moves this offseason indicate a desire to avoid scrambling for veteran signings late in the season. While players like Melvin Ingram and Justin Houston brought experience, relying on them in critical playoff games is not ideal.

Adding depth now not only buffers against injuries but also enhances the overall team performance by allowing for effective player rotation without significant drops in play.

All the offseason moves suggest that the Dolphins have learned from last year and are building a stronger roster. The additions of players like Kendall Fuller, Jordan Brooks, and Jordan Poyer demonstrate this improvement.

Losing Wilkins and Hunt was tough, but the team’s overall depth has increased, making the Dolphins better prepared for the upcoming season.

The Dolphins have many positive stories to discuss as we approach training camp. I look forward to Tua’s contract extension and further depth additions.