Due to an injury, Aaron Brewer is rehabbing, and Liam Eichenberg has been forced to handle snapping duties for the second straight offseason during Miami’s early offseason OTAs. Unfortunately for Eichenberg, he is seen as a front-runner to earn one of the two starting guard spots but isn’t getting much of those reps.

Isaiah Wynn, last year’s starting left guard, is the front-runner to keep that spot, and Liam will compete with Jack Driscoll, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, and Chasen Hines for the starting right guard position.

Liam Eichenberg has been called out by Miami fans since he arrived. It’s been the same this offseason. Dalton Risner has been mentioned too many times by Miami Dolphin fans for me to keep track. Since he resigned in Minnesota, you can stop asking when Miami will sign him.

Undoubtedly, the Miami Dolphins coaching staff believes in Liam Eichenberg, regardless of what the fans believe. The team already awarded Eichenberg the Orange jersey for his outstanding performance during the previous OTA practice.

As a guard in this league, I believe Liam can be successful.

Should someone like Greg Van Roten, Phil Haynes, or Halapoulivaati Vaitai be added? Yes, I do believe Miami should strongly consider adding one!

No, I do not doubt Liam Eichenberg can be a successful starter in the NFL, but I don’t know if he will be required to play center again this season. Over the years, he has fallen victim to Miami’s lack of depth and has had to fill in at one point at every position on Miami’s offensive line.

It is up to you, Miami Dolphins, Chris Grier, and Mike McDaniel, to find a quality backup center and a quality backup guard because, as we all know, injuries happen in the NFL. In particular, to the Miami Dolphins!

This season, I’m putting my trust in Liam Eichenberg as I think he will be the surprise of the 2024 season.