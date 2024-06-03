On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike discusses Tyreek Hill and his contract, which is a hot topic amongst Dolphins’ fans and the media these days in light of Jaylen Waddle and Justin Jefferson getting new deals today. Mike goes over the Pros and Cons of giving Tyreek a new deal if the Dolphins can afford to pay Tyreek and Jaylen Waddle, two players at the same position, big money without hurting other positions on the team, and if the Dolphins need even to give Tyreek a new deal considering they have him locked up through 2026. Who has the leverage here in any contract talks, and does Tyreek’s off-the-field antics hurt him in any way? We look at this from all angles and break it down. To close out the show we discuss NFL training camps and what one team did to avoid the heat, and is this something Miami should maybe consider? All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Tom Pelissero, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Cody Decker, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST