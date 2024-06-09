On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about today’s news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show talking about Miami’s depth at the quarterback position and if Miami should possibly look to upgrade the #2 quarterback position before training camp begins? The name out there, which is still unsigned, is our old friend Ryan Tannehill. Should Miami consider signing Tannehill? Mike also talks about Miami’s lack of an “alternate uniform” this upcoming season, and if it is time for the Dolphins to get with the times and instead of just wearing throwbacks twice a season, should they come up with a fresh new look alternate uniform? To end the show, Mike talks about Tua’s contract extension, expected to happen in the next 4-6 weeks, and why one reporter is saying the quiet part out loud, but most media members and fans aren’t hearing what he is saying. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

