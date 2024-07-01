1Win Poker offers to get the most out of bonuses! The poker room offers bonuses that will be available after registration and the first deposit, as well as regular promotions with accumulative bonuses that will be awarded to players for the rake played in the room. Let’s find out what bonuses await new and most active players poker 1Win.

Gourmet tournament 1win poker: $10,000 every month

Emotions are running high, stakes are rising and tension is in the air as the last Saturday of the month approaches. That’s when the monthly poker tournament with a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool awaits players! The tournament takes place every last Saturday of the month at 20:00 (UTC+3). It’s a great chance to win some cash.

Tournament with $5,000: play 1win poker every week

Every Friday at 21:00 (UTC+3), 1win organizes a weekly poker tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $5,000. Enter the competition to compete for regular winnings and improve your poker skills. The tournament offers players an enjoyable thrill and excitement that builds as the blinds increase every 6 minutes.

Free tournaments by 1win poker $1,000 Freeroll

1Win Poker has decided to organize free poker tournaments more often so that more people can play. Now every player can join such tournaments once every two days. The guaranteed prize pool is $1,000. This is a great opportunity to become a better poker player! Everyone can participate in this tournament as participation is free of charge.

1win poker: take up to $1,000 for a royal flush

1win poker offers a new way to earn money for playing at cash tables. This offer will be a real incentive for poker fans. All you have to do is play at 1win poker cash tables, collect a royal flush, and get up to $1,000 in your account. Prove your poker skills to everyone.

Promotion Features:

Available only on cash hold’em tables, does not apply to tournaments.

The size of the prize depends on the limit of the cash table, where the Flush Royale combination was collected.

To get the prize, you need to fulfill the following conditions:

Collect a flush royalty of any suit.

Use both closed cards.

Show your cards at the end of the deal.

Provide the hand number and table name in support.

Rakeback up to 50% on 1win poker cash tables:

Playing at cash tables, players receive a rake that is returned every Monday. The amount of the rake depends on the VIP status of the player.

VIP status levels at 1win poker:

Player — rakeback 15%

Bronze — 20% rakeback

Silver — 25% rakeback

Gold — rakeback 30%

Platinum – rakeback 35%

Elite — rakeback 40%

Diamond — rakeback 50%

Every player on 1win Poker automatically receives VIP status. The level of rakeback and the percentages of increase depend on the amount of rake you generate. Summary

Each bonus offers incredible opportunities. To find out all the details, go to the official website of the poker room. On the main page, you will find all the necessary information. It should be noted that if the support team finds any rules and site policy violations, all bonuses credited will be annulled.