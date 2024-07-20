The Ragones and Matt Mariani join Michael Fink’s round table to tackle 20 Questions regarding the 2024 Dolphins season.
- Is Tua the long-term answer, and what type of contract would YOU offer him?
- Tyreek wants his deal reworked. How would you handle this considering his behavior off the field?
- Is Mike McDaniel too soft to get players to push themselves beyond what they thought possible?
- Stephen Ross is closing up shop in NY and returning to FL. Is this good or bad for the Dolphins?
- Chris Grier has done some good things and some not-so-good things. Rate his performance on a scale of 1-10 and explain your grade.
- Some believe the OL is a hot mess. Do you agree, why or why not?
- Weakest position group in your opinion?
- Strongest position group?
- Which is more conducive to winning, focusing on speed or power?
- Which Training camp battle are you most looking forward to seeing?
- Looking ahead, how will the Dolphins fare this season?
- Who will be the team MVP?
- Who will be the most outstanding rookie?
- Will the run game improve in the cold the second half of the season?
- Will the defense excel against the run game?
- Will the defense be a top 5 unit?
- Will the offense be a top 5 unit?
- If the Dolphins collapse late in the season for the 3rd year under McDaniel would you be in favor of a coaching change?
- It’s 4th and goal from the 2-yard line who are you giving the ball?
- Did you enjoy expressing your opinions on tonight’s podcast? Leave us with one BOLD prediction before we close the show.