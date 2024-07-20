The Ragones and Matt Mariani join Michael Fink’s round table to tackle 20 Questions regarding the 2024 Dolphins season.

  1. Is Tua the long-term answer, and what type of contract would YOU offer him?
  2. Tyreek wants his deal reworked. How would you handle this considering his behavior off the field?
  3. Is Mike McDaniel too soft to get players to push themselves beyond what they thought possible?
  4. Stephen Ross is closing up shop in NY and returning to FL. Is this good or bad for the Dolphins?
  5. Chris Grier has done some good things and some not-so-good things. Rate his performance on a scale of 1-10 and explain your grade.
  6. Some believe the OL is a hot mess. Do you agree, why or why not?
  7. Weakest position group in your opinion?
  8. Strongest position group?
  9. Which is more conducive to winning, focusing on speed or power?
  10. Which Training camp battle are you most looking forward to seeing?
  11. Looking ahead, how will the Dolphins fare this season?
  12. Who will be the team MVP?
  13. Who will be the most outstanding rookie?
  14. Will the run game improve in the cold the second half of the season?
  15. Will the defense excel against the run game?
  16. Will the defense be a top 5 unit?
  17. Will the offense be a top 5 unit?
  18. If the Dolphins collapse late in the season for the 3rd year under McDaniel would you be in favor of a coaching change?
  19. It’s 4th and goal from the 2-yard line who are you giving the ball?
  20. Did you enjoy expressing your opinions on tonight’s podcast? Leave us with one BOLD prediction before we close the show.