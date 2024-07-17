Normally, my training camp preview breaks down into three parts, with a final roster prediction. The latter will still happen. But, after reviewing the training camp roster, I don’t think doing a full breakdown makes a lot of sense. Here’s the reason why: I believe, for the first time in many years, we know 90% of the starting players on this roster (barring any injury). So, in this first part, we will break down the battles in camp to watch and my full roster prediction for the summer. Let’s begin on the offensive side of the ball:

Running Back: The top two on this depth chart are locked in. You can flip either one, but I firmly believe De’Von Achane is RB1 and heading into the season with Mostert RB1A. The camp battle here is intriguing. Dolphins (despite my hopes) kept Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed. Wilson returned on a restructured contract, and Ahmed re-signed for a cheap one-year deal. Chris Brooks, who was a rookie last season, fills out six guys going into camp. Where’s the battle, you say? McDaniel has shown loyalty to his guys in the past, so guys like Wilson and Ahmed are still here, even though they didn’t provide much in their previous two seasons. The Dolphins gave up a 2025 3rd to move back into the 2024 4th round to select Jaylen Wright. Wright had a phenomenal spring and likely slots in as RB3. Who will win the 4th spot (if they elect to have one)? I would give Wilson an edge due to his experience, but Chris Brooks showed something as a lead blocker and some burst before his injury.

Wide Receiver 4-6: We know the top 3 already. How many will Mike McDaniel keep? As I have said in recent years, wide receiver depth has been good on paper, but nobody truly stepped up when it mattered. Hill and Waddle are the defense’s worst nightmares. Things will look very promising if OBJ is anything like he was with the Rams. But the battle goes beyond those 3. Dolphins brought back River Crafcraft and Braxton Berrios. Erik Ezukanma is looking to bounce back after losing to a neck injury last year. He was being showcased in some fashion in the first two weeks of last year before his injury. You also have the Washingtons (Malik and Tahj). Braylon Sanders has been practice squad-bound the last few years as well. Who stands out in a crowded room to secure the final three spots at this position?

Right Guard: If I could have Mike load up his video from our podcast when Grier talks about the Offensive Line, this would be the perfect time to show it. The Dolphins put band-aids on the offensive line after losing Robert Hunt and Connor Williams. Where the glaring hole is at guard, specifically on the right side. The Dolphins’ options are Robert Jones, Jack Driscoll, Liam Eichenberg, Chasen Hines and Matthew Jones. (Cue the video, Mike!)

While Robert Jones performed admirably in spot duty last season, this position still needs to be addressed this summer. Jack Driscoll comes from Philadelphia and may be the best fit here to start. Regarding Liam Eichenberg, I firmly believe he will be the backup center. As he gained more experience, he was okay, and they couldn’t afford to lose Eichenberg, especially if Brewer went down at any point. This is a battle to watch, but you may want to avert your eyes.

Nose Tackle: Here is another unit that has many question marks. While Raekwon Davis wasn’t anything to write home about, he did his job to allow others to eat up front. With Anthony Weaver as the new defensive coordinator, the expectation is that there will be a committee at the nose tackle position and not one player being asked to do the heavy lifting. Dolphins options include Teair Tart, Brandon Pili, and Benito Jones. While the Dolphins did bring in Calais Campbell, who can move to any position up front, one of the other three must stand out and make big plays this summer. If not, this is another position the Dolphins will look to upgrade throughout the summer once cuts begin to happen. Which player is going to take the starting job?

Cornerback 3: The outside is locked down with Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey at the helm. The interesting battle and I think one of the best this summer, will be for that slot corner position. One would assume Kader Kohou is in line to take that starting spot. But competition will be fierce. Last year’s second-round pick, Cam Smith, will be looking for a home in this new defense, and he has something to prove this summer. He was a standout last year but landed in the Fangio dog house for the entire season. Kohou vs Cam Smith should be fun. Other names in this battle are Nik Needham (who may transition to safety), fan-favorite Ethan Bonner, and Siran Neal.

Without further ado, here is my prediction for the 2024 Miami Dolphins roster:

QB (3)

Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

RB/FB (5)

De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr, Alec Ingold

WR (6)

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr, Erik Ezukanma, Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington

TE (3)

Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill

OL (9)

Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Patrick Paul, Isaiah Wynn, Jack Driscoll, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg

K (1)

Jason Sanders

P (1)

Jake Bailey

LS (1)

Blake Ferguson

DL (6)

Calais Campbell, Zach Sieler, Teair Tart, D’Shawn Hand, Benito Jones, Jonathan Harris

LB (9)

Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Shaq Barrett, Chop Robinson, David Long Jr, Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Anthony Walker Jr, Mohamed Kamara

DB (9)

Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Nik Needham, Siran Neal, Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland, Marcus Maye