With the sudden retirement of Shaquil Barrett, the Dolphins’ front seven is even slimmer. The star pass rush duo of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb can’t return fast enough for this defensive line.

The Dolphins used this year’s first-round pick on defensive end Chop Robinson out of Penn State and a fifth-round pick on Mohamed Kamara out of Colorado State. Many rookie pass rushers, such as Will Anderson Jr., the Bosa brothers, Chase Young, and even current Dolphin Jaelan Phillips, have burst onto the scene in recent years.

While these rookies were the celebrated pass rushers of their respective drafts, adversity brings opportunity, and Robinson and Kamara will look to capitalize.

Chop Robinson Jr.

The Dolphins’ first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Chop Robinson, is an explosive, physical, and fast defensive end with a stellar collegiate career. Robinson reminds me of Cameron Wake, an explosive, physical end who may be considered undersized but wins at the point of attack and makes plays. The grit and physicality of Robinson’s game could make him a force in the league.

Though he is considered a project, the state of the Dolphins’ defensive line will provide him with ample opportunity. Even when Phillips and Chubb return, Robinson will get opportunities in rotation while attempting to make his name known in Anthony Weaver’s defense.

Mohamed Kamara

Not much is usually expected from a fifth-round pick, but many believe the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year fell in the draft, making Kamara a steal. Kamara was the first CSU player to win the award since recently retired Shaquil Barrett in 2013.

He is another undersized defensive end who utilizes his speed and physicality effectively. Kamara was a beast against the run with 17 tackles for loss and recorded 13 sacks this past season. His power and speed enable him to win many passing and rushing battles. As stated before, there will be opportunities there, and I expect him to rise to the challenge.

Free Agent Options

The Dolphins are already looking to replace Barrett with a veteran presence, as relying solely on the rookies wouldn’t be ideal. Emmanuel Ogbah has reportedly been brought in for a workout. There are also many other options available, as previously discussed.

Look for the Dolphins to add a veteran for depth while also giving these rookies a chance to capitalize on their opportunities.

The Dolphins can’t seem to have anything happen normally, but that’s the nature of the business. The team has embraced the next-man-up mentality for as long as I can remember, with numerous injuries and opportunities arising. Mike McDaniel emphasized it all season on Hard Knocks, and though it got old, it’s true: “Adversity is Opportunity.” Let’s see if the Dolphins’ new and old players will capitalize on this.

I still believe the Dolphins are in a good spot defensively. I expect us to add another veteran for depth and have high hopes for these rookies. Once Chubb and Phillips return, the Dolphins’ defensive line will look to improve on their 56 sacks from last season (third in the NFL). The team has faced numerous challenges but look for the players and coaching staff to bounce back even stronger.