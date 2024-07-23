The Miami Dolphins have signed free-agent edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. The deal is for 1 year worth $5 million if incentives are reached per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Ogbah has spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins but was let go after the 2023 season in a cost-cutting measure. In 15 games last season, Ogbah had 5 sacks playing in a Vic Fangio scheme that didn’t fit his skill set. Funny enough, the scheme Anthony Weaver will be running in 2024.

In Ogbah’s first two seasons in Miami, 2020 and 201, he had back-to-back nine-sack seasons.

Prior to joining Miami, Ogbah spent 3 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, as he was a 2nd round pick for them in 2016. He then played one season for the Kansas City Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl, but he only played 10 games for them that year before he suffered a season ending injury.

Free agent pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. Ogbah had 24.5 sacks, 5 FF and 1 INT the previous four seasons with Miami. pic.twitter.com/EzmlPAgjR1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 23, 2024

His four seasons in Miami have been the most productive of his entire NFL career. Playing in 57 games, starting 27 and having 24.5 sacks for the Dolphins.

Ogbah will join rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara as the top of the depth chart healthy edge rushers when Miami opens training camp this week.

There is no word on whether Miami will look to add and sign another edge rusher in the coming days and weeks, as there is no time frame for when Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will return from injury.

Both are expected to miss the start of the 2024 season. Phillips has an Achilles injury, and Chubb has an ACL injury.

The Miami Dolphins have undergone a lot of changes to their defense this offseason. They have a new coordinator in Anthony Weaver, and they are looking to replace Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Brandon Jones, Xavien Howard, and DeShon Elliott.

They brought in free agents Kendall Fuller, Jordyn Brooks, Calais Campbell, Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, and Teair Tart.