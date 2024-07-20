The Miami Dolphins will be down another edge rusher after Shaq Barrett’s surprising and sudden retirement announcement on Saturday. Barrett was signed by the Dolphins in March and he turned down an offer with the Jets to sign with the Dolphins. Barrett was expected to play an important role this season with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb out with injuries and no time-frame for their return. With Barrett now gone, Miami may have to look at the free agent market and look to add another body to their edge rusher group.

Melvin Ingram, Carl Lawson, Emmanual Ogbah, and Charles Harris are four names that come to mind that Miami may look to add to fill the void left by Barrett. The Dolphins will be in desperate need to add an edge rusher to this roster probably in the next 72 hours prior to training camp beginning.

#Dolphins LB Shaq Barrett announces that he’s retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/dpmE68RNIY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2024

Barrett was recently released by the Bucs in a cap space-clearing move. Barrett moved from Denver to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2019 and led the league in sacks with 19.5. For his career, he has 400 tackles, 59 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Dolphins lost a lot of sack production this offseason with the release of Emmanual Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel signing with Minnesota, Christian Wilkins signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jerome Baker.