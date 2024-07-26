The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension. The contract is for 4 years and $212.4 million, $167 guaranteed.

Tua is coming off his best season as a professional, throwing for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 69.3 completion percentage. He also led the NFL in passing yards last season.

Talks between Tua and the Dolphins have been going on for months as players like Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence got big paydays; there were a lot of reports that Tua and the Dolphins were not close to agreeing to terms on a new deal for most of the summer.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

The #Dolphins and their QB Tua Tagovailoa have a deal! Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo they’ve agreed to terms on 4-year, $212.4M contract extension to lock him in long-term. At long-last, Miami’s franchise QB is paid like it. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/rW5sTJzBQo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2024

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022. He suffered at least two concussions, and many feel he suffered three, but it was covered up. No matter what the number is, in this day and age, with what we know about brain injuries, that many concussions in a short amount of time is something to monitor.

In 2023, he played a full season and suffered no injuries, the first time he had played a full season since entering the NFL.

With this extension, Miami is all-in on Tua moving forward, and the fates of Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are tied to the young quarterback. If he succeeds and plays well, McDaniel and Grier will stay in their roles in Miami for many years.

If Tua suffers more injuries and doesn’t lead Miami to playoff wins and division titles, in the next 36 months or so, you will see a house cleaning of head coach, general manager, and quarterback.