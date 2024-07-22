After an 8-year NFL career, Kenyan Drake is hanging up his cleats. Drake had a solid four-year stint with the Miami Dolphins but will forever be remembered for his role in the iconic Miami Miracle. Every Dolphins fan has a story about that thrilling, last-second victory where “Gronkowski didn’t have the angle!!!” In this unforgettable play, Drake took a lateral from DeVante Parker and raced 52 yards to the end zone, securing a stunning 34-33 victory over the New England Patriots in the final seconds.

Drake ended his career as a journeyman running back, playing for several teams. His journey began in 2019 when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the Dolphins’ “Tank for Tua” campaign. Over his four years with Miami, Drake amassed 2,468 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 touchdowns. His versatility as a dual-threat running back made him a valuable asset both in the running and passing games.

Another game many Dolphins fans will remember is a Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots in 2017, where Drake racked up 114 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards in a memorable 27-20 victory. His explosive performance that night showcased his ability to break through tough defenses and make big plays when it mattered most.

Who knows how different Drake’s career could have been without head coach Adam Gase and a stronger Dolphins offense? If the Dolphins hadn’t been tanking, could he still have contributed significantly to the team as a running back? I believe so. His speed, agility, and knack for making defenders miss would have been a tremendous asset in a more consistent offensive scheme.

Despite the fumbles and the tough days of Dolphins football, Drake’s game-winning touchdown against the Chicago Bears in 2018, where he powered through defenders to secure a 31-28 overtime victory, stands out as another highlight of his time in Miami. His flashes of brilliance on the field, including several long touchdown runs and key receptions, gave fans moments of hope and excitement.

Kenyan Drake will forever hold a special place in Dolphin’s history for his electrifying plays and his role in some of the most memorable moments in recent memory. His dedication, hard work, and ability to rise to the occasion endeared him to fans. I wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement!