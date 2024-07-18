The Miami Dolphins have placed Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode, and Isaiah Wynn on the PUP list, along with Cameron Goode. RB Salvon Ahmed was placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Chubb and Phillips’s placement on the PUP list is no surprise, as neither is supposed to be ready for the start of the 2024 NFL Season. In the best-case scenario, Chubb will be ready by early November (late October best case), and Phillips may be ready by late September or early October.

Wynn being placed on the PUP list, while not shocking because he is always injured, is news because there hadn’t been any rumblings that he was less than 100%. Miami re-signed Wynn this offseason after he only played seven games for Miami last year before suffering a season-ending injury. If Wynn’s time on the PUP list is extended deep into August, the competition for the left guard position at this training camp will open up.

Miami already has an open competition at the right guard spot as they look for someone to replace Robert Hunt. Factor in Aaron Brewer is replacing Connor Williams at center and Miami could be looking at an entirely different interior to their offensive line.

Roster Moves | We have placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the active/non-football injury list and placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips and OL Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/kTagrPu4QF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 18, 2024

There is no word on why Salvon Ahmed was placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Miami Dolphins training camp has begun. The rookies report this week, and the veterans report next Tuesday. We will monitor the situation to see if any other players are placed on PUP or the active/non-injury list in the coming days in the lead up to training camp.