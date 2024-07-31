I really wish we could have a Cable Sports Crossover Debate in which Colin Cowherd of FS1 would go toe-to-toe with Louis Riddick of ESPN.

It is no secret that Colin Cowherd is not a fan of Tua. In recent years, Colin has never let a moment go by to remind everyone he doesn’t think highly of the quarterback. Colin has never let his criticism of Tua’s play cross over onto the personal side. But nonetheless, Colin has been very critical—maybe some would say overly critical—of Tua’s play on the field.

With Tua signing a big-money contract extension last Friday, Colin has been in rare form the past three days. Some of Colin’s opinions or “takes” are that…

-When Tua yelled, “SHOW ME THE MONEY” before practice. Saturday that it was “cringe.” (he didn’t provide the context that it was a dare from his quarterback’s coach to do that, which does that matter? Probably not, but no context was provided.)

-That when playing against “winning teams,” Tua isn’t an NFL Starting quarterback but merely a backup at best.

-Colin said; You got that noodle arm you’re taking up North thinking you’re gonna win in January?”

Cowherd on Tua: “That was kind of cringy” (on him yelling SHOW ME THE MONEY)…. “Against winning teams he is a backup”…. “You got that noodle arm your taking up North thinking your gonna win in January?” pic.twitter.com/zl4s3JTXfd — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) July 29, 2024

That last one about the “noodle arm,” I think is a bit over the top. Oh, hell, all three of those are over the top. Who are we kidding? But really, it’s par for the course regarding Colin Cowherd on Tua.

And it’s not so much that Colin is Anti-Tua, he can be. There is stuff to criticize, no doubt, and Tua, like any other NFL player, is fair game to be criticized for his play on the field.

But is a backup vs winning team? Tua led the NFL in passing yards last year. It seems a bit over the top to say he is only a backup-level quarterback when playing good teams.

Tua has a noodle arm? Really? We are still on that narrative that has been shot down by FACTS (which Colin loves to run to when talking to Tua. He is always claiming these are FACTS, not an opinion. Well, there are facts that he doesn’t have a “noodle arm, so that works both ways. Colin never presents those facts.)

The problem with Colin’s opinion on Tua is that he likes to cherry-pick which stats he presents and puts a spotlight on.

Of course, if you find only the negative stats (which, FYI, every quarterback not named Mahomes has some) and show only hose to the world, it’s easy to paint a player in a bad light. Ignoring the positive stats that provide some balance or context, you aren’t presenting the full picture to the audience.

So, when one says, “These are Facts, not Opinions,”….really? Are they?

It comes off just as looking for only what you want to see, ignoring parts of reality, and giving half a story.

Then there is this clip below from Colin on Tuesday, in which he states that when talking about Tua, you must put an “Asterisk by his name” because he doesn’t play well in cold weather.

Colin Cowherd said to put an asterisk next to Tua’s name: “He is the only elite quarterback highly compensated quarterback in the NFL now that you have to put an asterisk by his name. He’s really good IF the weather conditions are right.” pic.twitter.com/TnMxM9VBe7 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) July 30, 2024

No context.

No deep analysis.

Just the typical talking TV head/radio host saying something out loud, and because I said it, then it must be true.

Every time Miami lost when the weather was bad, it was all Tua’s fault. Ignoring that, in a few of those games, Tua played well, and the team lost because they couldn’t stop the run or had dropped touchdowns..etc.

That’s why it is hard to take Colin seriously when he talks to Tua; there is no context or objectivity.

Colin is pushing his anti-Tua agenda, only presenting some facts that back it up while ignoring stats that poke holes in it. Then, he plays the TV Talking Head/Sports Talk Radio host game, saying, “Hey, this isn’t my opinion; I’m just giving you facts.”

While knowing god damn well, he isn’t giving you ALL the facts.

On the other hand, Louis Riddick of ESPN provides context when talking about Tua.

Louis isn’t an in-the-bag homer for Tua. He has been critical of aspects of his game, but he doesn’t put every loss Miami has solely on Tua’s shoulders. He explains that Tua has played well in some cold-weather games that the team lost. He also points out that injuries around Tua on the offensive line, wide receivers, and running backs, as well as poor play-calling, have cost Miami games in cold weather, for which Tua gets blamed.

MUST WATCH for all #Dolphins fans!!! @LRiddickESPN laying out some facts on Tua, the Dolphins, and this contract situation. pic.twitter.com/AjrYY6450G — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) July 25, 2024

When talking about football, people can agree to disagree and view the game differently, which is fine. That’s why sports debates are fun. What you can’t do is cherry-pick stats to push an agenda.

Make no mistake, I am not anti-Colin Cowherd; I think he has some interesting views and opinions. I like that he views sports through a different lens, and he makes me think at times and consider other points of view.

But when it comes to Tua, I think Colin Cowherd has become a little lost in the weeds, and he continues to double down on his anti-Tua stance (and that is what it is no matter how much he tries to say it’s not) even when facts (maybe not the ones he is presenting) say otherwise.

No rational level-headed Dolphins fan will tell you with a straight face that Tua is a Top 5 quarterback in the NFL, this fan base isn’t that gone off the deep end. But saying he is a backup vs good teams or needs an asterisk by his name is a bit much.