The Miami Dolphins announced on their social media platform today that linebacker David Long Jr has been placed on the PUP list and that rookie 7th-round draft pick Tahj Washington was moved from PUP to IR, which will end his season.

There is no word at this time about David Long’s injury that has him on the PUP list. Once we find out, we will have it up here at DolphinsTalk.com. Long (and other players on the Dolphins’ PUP list can come off at any time, but if they are still on the PUP list after final cuts are made, they then must miss the first four games of the regular season.)

Long signed as a free agent with Miami last offseason and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and had 1 sack with 113 tackles. He has been described as a leader on the defense, and his physical and, at times, violent play makes him a huge asset to this team.

Washington was a 7th-round pick by the Dolphins and someone who may have had a role as a returner with the new special teams rules in the NFL. His NFL.com Draft profile described him this way: “Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat. He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen. He rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets. Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams. He should go on Day 3 and will fight for a roster spot as a WR5 with special teams value.”