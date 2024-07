The Miami Dolphins have activated David Long Jr from the PUP List, and he returned to practice on Sunday.

Dolphins activated LB David Long Jr. off the physically unable to perform list. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 28, 2024

Long signed as a free agent with Miami last offseason and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and had 1 sack with 113 tackles. He has been described as a leader on the defense, and his physical and, at times, violent play makes him a huge asset to this team.