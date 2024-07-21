On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back to talk about the big story from Saturday that newly acquired Miami Dolphins edge rusher Shaq Barrett has retired. This move leaves the Dolphins in a tough spot since they will not open the season with Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips. The only true edge rushers on the Dolphins right now are draft picks and undrafted free agents from this past draft with no experience. Mike and Tom talk about the fallout from this news, which free-agent edge rushers are still on the market, and who may be the best fit. They also discuss Tua’s contract situation and why Miami is playing with fire, letting this go on for so long and not locking him up with an extension. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

