Last year if you take away running back Devon Achane’s contributions, the Miami Dolphins got absolutely nothing out of their rookie class.

Their top pick, cornerback Cam Smith, couldn’t get on the field even with injuries in the secondary for whatever reason. It could have been his maturity, not grasping the defensive system, or defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t trust. Regardless, the Dolphins got nothing out of him.

Offensive tackle Ryan Hayes was stashed on the practice squad, and wide receiver/tight end Elijah Higgins didn’t make the roster. For the most part, the Dolphins have nothing from their rookie class.

In 2022, their top pick, linebacker Channing Tatum, didn’t see the field, and the same went for wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. The Dolphins got special team contributions from Cameron Goode, and quarterback Skylar Thompson won the regular season finale to get the Dolphins in the playoffs, which almost upset the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. However, just like in 2023, the Dolphins got little to nothing from their rookie draft class.

The bottom line is the Dolphins can’t have another rookie class that does not produce.

I know you have to develop the players, but you would think some would contribute and outside of Achane, there haven’t been any.

That’s a problem for the Dolphins because they are starting to come into some lean years against the salary cap and they can’t afford to pay all of their players. The Dolphins need some of their rookies to step up and play meaningful snaps while developing at the same time.

The Dolphins’ top pick edge rusher, Chop Robinson, and 5th-round pick edge rusher Mohamed Kamara have the best chances because Bradley Chubb, Jalen Phillips, and Goode are recovering from season-ending injuries from last year and will most likely start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, which they should.

This means Robinson and Kamara are going to get a lot of work, and it’s imperative that they both are up for the challenge, or the Dolphins could have a long season on defense with no pass rush. That’s asking a lot of those two, but the Dolphins can’t rush Chubb, Phillips, and Goode back.

Left tackle Patrick Paul is a project and is being groomed for the left tackle position. Some say he won’t see the field, or that is the plan. However, incumbent Terron Armstead always misses time because of injury, and backup Kendal Lamn has an injury history as well. Paul is going to get a lot of work in training camp and in the preseason, so the Dolphins have to coach him up to be ready.

Running back Jaylen Wright, I don’t see him playing much unless there is an injury. Starter Raheem Mostert has durability concerns, and he is 32 years old. Achane had his own injuries last despite a productive season. While Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks will provide competition, Wright is a 4th round pick and is assured to be on the roster, but not the field. Last year, Achane didn’t see the field much until Ahmed got hurt in the second game. It opened the door for him, and he had a breakthrough against the Denver Broncos in week 3 with over 200 yards rushing. The only thing that kept him from playing after that was injuries. Wright has to be ready.

With the Dolphins’ depth at receiver, the two wide receivers, Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, are in for an uphill climb just to make the roster. It might not be realistic to expect much from them right away, especially Tahj Washington, since he went on the PUP list.

Maybe one of them makes the roster, or they both go on the practice squad to develop, but it would be nice if one of them was surprised in camp.

The same would go for safety Patrick McMorris. He’s in a numbers game but could contribute on special teams. With Jevon Holland, Marcus Maye, Jordan Poyer, and Siran Neal already entrenched, it’s hard to see him on the field or roster unless he can make an impact on special teams.

The Dolphins haven’t had many draft picks in the last few years because of trades. However, that doesn’t excuse the front office in finding talent to draft and perform on the field. The Dolphins need a few players from this class to produce, unlike the 2023 and 2022 draft class. If they can’t get contributions from their rookies, it could be a sign for a long season if injuries come along.