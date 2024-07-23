Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Dolphins have placed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr on the PUP list to start training camp. Per Pelissero, Beckham has some minor injury, and the Dolphins are easing him back slowly.

The #Dolphins are placing WR Odell Beckham Jr. on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp, per source. My understanding is Beckham, 31, is working through minor things and this is part of the plan for easing him back into football. pic.twitter.com/T7MQmfQH52 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2024

Beckman will be 32 in November and has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He has started 97 of 110 games and has 59 career touchdowns. In 2023, he played in 14 games, started 6, and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams; in a game, he caught a touchdown and also injured his knee, which caused him to miss the 2022 season. He is a 2X-Second Team All-Pro, 3X Pro Bowl player, who was also the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has previously played with the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.