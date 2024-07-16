The Miami Dolphins have placed 7th-round draft pick rookie WR Tahj Washington and UDFA safety Mark Perry on the PUP list prior to training camp. There is no word on what their injuries are at this time. Because they were placed on the PUP list prior to training camp starting, they can be taken off the PUP list at any time, and there is no mandatory waiting period before they can return.

Roster Moves | We have placed S Mark Perry on the active/non-football injury list and WR Tahj Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/K8gusZdmnT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 16, 2024