The Miami Dolphins will not only be working out Emmanuel Ogbah on Monday, but they also have a workout scheduled with free-agent edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

In wake of Shaq Barrett retirement, Dolphins are auditioning multiple edge players on Monday. Besides Ogbah, Yannick Ngakoue also will be at Dolphins headquarters on Monday, Drew Rosenhaus said on his WSVN-7 Fox segment. (There could be others). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 22, 2024

Ngakoue is 29 years old and was a former 3rd-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. During his time in the NFL, he played for six teams. He spent the first four seasons for Jacksonville, then he spent one season each with Minnesota, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Chicago.

He has 69 career sacks and has been productive the past three seasons for his last three teams. In 2021, he started and played in all 17 games for the Raiders and had ten sacks. Then, he started and played in 15 games for the Colts and had 9.5 sacks. Last season in Chicago, he started and played in 13 games and had four sacks.

Miami will also be bringing in Emmanual Ogbah for a workout on Monday. There is no word on whether Miami will sign just one player to replace Shaq Barrett or possibly multiple players.

The Dolphins are scrambling to add edge rushers to their roster on the eve of training camp due to the sudden and shocking retirement of Shaq Barrett on Saturday. Factor in Miami also has no idea when Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will return this season, and currently, the Dolphins have only inexperienced rookies on their roster at this position.

Barrett was signed by the Dolphins in March and he turned down an offer with the Jets to sign with the Dolphins. Barrett was expected to play an important role this season with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb out with injuries and no time-frame for their return. With Barrett now gone,

Barrett was recently released by the Bucs in a cap space-clearing move. Barrett moved from Denver to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2019 and led the league in sacks with 19.5. For his career, he has 400 tackles, 59 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion.