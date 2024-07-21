Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins will work out edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah on Monday. The Dolphins released Ogbah back in March in a salary cap cost-cutting situation, but with the sudden and shocking retirement of Shaq Barrett on Saturday, they need to add established veteran pass rushers to this roster prior to the start of training camp in a few days.

Dolphins will host free agent EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah for a work out Monday, per source. Ogbah could fill much-needed pass rush void after Shaq Barrett retirement. He was productive in limited 2023 Dolphins role (5.5 sacks in 25% of snaps). Could do more under new DC Anthony Weaver. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 21, 2024

Ogbah has spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins but was let go after the 2023 season in a cost-cutting measure. In 15 games last season, Ogbah had 5 sacks playing in a Vic Fangio scheme that didn’t fit his skill set. Funny enough, the scheme Anthony Weaver will be running in 2024 is a better fit for Ogbah, so if Miami does bring him back, he may have more success in 2024 than he did in 2023.

In Ogbah’s first two seasons in Miami, 2020 and 201, he had back-to-back nine-sack seasons.

In an article written Sunday morning, I mentioned Ogbah as a possible replacement for Barrett. I stated…

Emmanual Ogbah: Another interesting situation with a former Dolphins player. Miami released Ogbah just a few months ago, in March, and the relationship didn’t end on great terms, as there were some bad feelings on both sides. But that was then, and this is now, and both sides may need each other. In my opinion, Ogbah may be a perfect fit for the Anthony Weaver style of defense Miami is going to run in 2024, while he wasn’t a scheme fit for Vic Fangio’s defense in 2023. People get divorced all the time, and on occasion, we see men go back to their ex-wives and re-marry them. Will Ogbah and the Dolphins have a reconciliation? Who knows? But again, beggars cannot be choosers, and Miami’s options are limited right now, so never say never.

More on this story as it develops