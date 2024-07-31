The Miami Dolphins worked out 8 players on Tuesday at various positions. They have yet to sign any of the eight at this time. Here is the list of names below.

CB Greedy Williams: A 2nd round pick in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns. He has played in 29 games, starting 21. He started one game in 2022 and did not play in the NFL in 2023. Last season, he was signed by the Eagles in March but was cut in August during training camp, and no other team picked him up. He has two career interceptions.

WR Willie Snead: Willie went undrafted in 2014 and has bounced around the league with many teams. Playing for Cleveland, Carolina, New Orleans, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Carolina again, and San Francisco. In 2015 and 2016 with the Saints, Snead had 69 and 72 receptions. In 2019 he caught five touchdowns for the Ravens. Last season in San Francisco he played in four games and had two receptions for 14 yards.

OT Jaylon Moore: A former 5th-round pick by San Francisco in 2021. Moore has played in 7 total games, starting 6. Last season for San Francisco he played in 2 games, starting both.

CB Rachad Wildgoose: A 6th-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021. Wildgoose has played for Buffalo, NYJ, and Washington since entering the league. Wildgoose was out of the NFL last season and didn’t play. He has played 20 NFL games, starting 3 with Washington in 2022.

CB Javelin Guidry: Guidry went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the NY Jets. He has also played for the Cardinals, Falcons, Eagles, and Raiders and had another stint with the Jets. The Jets cut Guidry last August and he did not play in the NFL last season. He has played in 32 games, starting five.

CB Faion Hicks: Hicks was a 7th-round pick by the Broncos in 2022. He was on the Broncos practice squad for 2022, then let go. The Saints picked him up in January of this year but released him in June.

WR Richie James: San Francisco selected him in the 7th round in 2018. He has also played for the Giants and the Chiefs. James played in nine games for KC last season, starting 1. He had ten receptions for 114 yards and no touchdowns. He did have two fumbles.

WR Xavier White: White signed with the Colts after this past years draft and was released by Indy in July. He played college football at Texas Tech