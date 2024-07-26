Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Miami Dolphins are working out linebacker Shaq Quarterman today. Quarterman was a 4th round pick in the 2020 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has spent his entire career in Jacksonville.

Quarterman has played in 63 NFL games, started zero, has zero sacks and 54 tackles. He is familiar with the Miami area as he played for the University of Miami in College.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Quarterman has had little playing time in Jacksonville. Jackson said Quarterman has played “zero, 142 and 21 defensive snaps in his first three seasons and just eight last season.” (with Jacksonville)

Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are starting training camp on the PUP list with no time frame for returning. David Long was also placed on the PUP list leaving the Dolphins thin at the linebacker position to open this training camp.