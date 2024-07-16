DolphinsTalk UDFA Profile of TCU Safety Mark Perry

The off-season is officially over, and rookies report to Miami Dolphins training camp in South Florida on Tuesday. Throughout the week, head coach Mike McDaniel and his coordinators and staff will evaluate close to two dozen rookies, both drafted and undrafted free agents. The veterans arrive next week.

In what has become commonplace in Miami Dolphins football, UDFAs have found success recently. A few candidates have an opportunity in 2024 to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

And should some fall short, there is always a path onto the full-time roster after time spent on the practice squad. However, some players may be talented enough to get scooped off waivers immediately. DolphinsTalk will look at several rookie free agents in training camp that could make a name for themselves this summer.

Name: Mark Perry

School: TCU

Position: Safety (Nickel)

The Room

The Dolphins have a few “needs,” and one area that comes to mind is safety. While the team is top-heavy with Jevon Holland and newly added veteran Jordan Poyer, Miami can use some depth, especially with a new defensive coordinator in town. New DC Anthony Weaver uses five defensive backs often and, at times, a trio of safeties. An area of most intrigue is at that third safety, which could be a slot/nickel who can play up in the box.

While the Dolphins do have slot cornerback specialists in Kader Kohou and Nik Needham, the overall versatility of many defensive backs can be of major benefit to Weaver. Rookie safeties looking for a way on the roster can also benefit.

The Prospect

Mark Perry can excel as a safety who can play up in the box. A capable run stopper, he has big hit ability at the line and can make plays on third and short. While he needs tackling refinement, he has a good foundation and a propensity for making big hits. He plays an aggressive and physical style, but his coverage ability can use work. If he can work on his habit of missing some tackles and fine-tune his coverage skills, Perry could be a candidate to make this roster. He is also being paid a guaranteed $150,000 as a rookie free agent, so the Dolphins have made a solid investment in him.

2023 NCAA Season

Perry played two seasons at TCU, following three in Colorado. Last season for the Horned Frogs, he started in all 12 games, tallying 58 tackles, three for loss, with four passes defended and a forced fumble. He was a 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 player.

From a Scout:

Perry has the size, strength, and toughness to be a more impactful run defender but seems too content to cruise through games at times. – NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein

New Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver can mix things up in the secondary. I’m looking at safety for sure. A UDFA I will keep talking about – Mark Perry Slot/Nickel Safety. Good at line

Fast

Can lay a boom

Needs work in coverage & some tackling refining

Major 53-Candidate to coach up pic.twitter.com/k4M43YLSco — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) July 16, 2024



The Bottom Line

He was part of an NCAA national championship team in the 2022 season. Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier and vice president of football & business administration Brandon Shore love collegiate winners. Perry’s chances are solid when mixing championship pedigree with the depth needed at the position, which guarantees investment. He could be someone who can work his way on the roster via special teams’ coverage units with his speed, recognition, and hitting. With Weaver’s need for safeties, Perry could be a coach and fan favorite from the start of training camp.