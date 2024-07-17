DolphinsTalk UDFA Profile of Wisconsin Tight End Hayden Rucci

In a relatively full tight end room, undrafted rookie free agent tight end Hayden Rucci has an uphill battle to make this roster. Focused on a downhill style of rushing attack in college with Wisconsin, Rucci led Wisconsin tight ends in receptions last season as a pass catcher, with 11. Rucci has a deep NFL bloodline, with both his grandfather and father playing in the NFL.

Name: Hayden Rucci

School: Wisconsin

Position: Tight End

The Room

While the Dolphins have had a mini-streak of two seasons in a row of rostering an undrafted tight end, a third could be a tall order. Tanner Conner made the team in 2022, and Julian Hill last season. Veteran Durham Smythe is the current longest-tenured Dolphins player and was reliable when his number was called last season. Although no tight ends scored touchdowns in 2023 for Miami, Smythe did finish as the Dolphin’s third pass-catcher. Essentially, he finished behind wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in most metrics.

The Prospect

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten, Ruccit played in a college offense that didn’t feature the tight end in the passing game. He played in 36 collegiate games and totaled 17 receptions for 200 yards with one touchdown. He did reel in a touchdown reception in Wisconsin’s 25-21 victory at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl over Oklahoma State in December of 2022. Rucci was a locker room leader in Wisconsin, bringing toughness to his game. He was the team’s best blocking tight end last season.

2023 NCAA Season

Rucci had 11 catches for 125 yards last season at Wisconsin. He averaged 11.4 yards per catch. Helping the Badgers as a blocker, Wisconsin finished the 2023 college season a top-50 team in rushing yards per game with 179.8 and yards per attempt with 4.7.

From a Scout:

Ryder McConville provides a breakdown of Rucci’s blocking skills on his YouTube channel: “Overall, I do like I think his versatility as a blocker. You know, being as an inside guy, he can be a little bit off-ball, H-back type blocker on the move.

The Bottom Line

In Mike McDaniel’s system, which loves a blocking tight end, Rucci is in the right place at worst for developmental practice squad stashing. Smythe and Smith will likely be the primary targets for the position. Fortson could challenge Hill and Conner for the tight end three job. Rucci must show he is a better blocker than at least those last three tight ends this summer for a shot at the 53-man roster.