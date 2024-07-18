DolphinsTalk UDFA Profile

The Dolphins have hit oil a few times within the cornerback well in recent years. Starting in 2019 with Nik Needham, continuing in 2022 with Kader Kohou, and last year, Ethan Bonner made his way to the full-time roster. Storm Duck, a boundary cornerback, sneaked through the 2024 NFL Draft. While not as fast as Bonner and not necessarily a slot candidate such as Needam or Kohou, Duck could make a name for himself on the outside.

Name: Storm Duck

School: Louisville

Position: Cornerback

The Room

The Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver, and plenty of defensive backs will often be needed on the field. What the Dolphins have in abundance are slot corner candidates and those who could transition over to play safety if Weaver wants to get creative. The outside features Ramsey, a corner/safety hybrid, and a more pure boundary in free agent addition Kendall Fuller. Ethan Bonner adds depth to the outside, and second-year Cam Smith was seldom used, if at all, as a rookie. Bonner and Smith could be Duck’s main competitors for depth behind Fuller and Ramsey.

The Prospect

Spending four seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Duck played his fifth and final collegiate season with the Louisville Cardinals. His career totals include 135 tackles, five interceptions, 24 passes defended, and 4.5 tackles for loss. Speed is solid, but not his main asset as much as is his anticipation, which multiple scouts have highlighted. That anticipation comes with an aggressive style of play matched with physical tackling ability. He could play man or zone effectively and does well in press coverage.

2023 NCAA Season

Last season for Louisville, he had his only career sack and added 32 tackles, seven passes defended, and 1.5 tackles for loss, as per the Cardinals website.

From a Scout:

Ryder McConville details Ducks’ attributes and what may help or hinder his ability to crack the 53-man roster.

“He’s a very anticipatory player; I like the anticipation that he plays with overall. He can play press-man, he can play zone. I just feel like when he has to play in more space, that’s where he gets himself into trouble, but he’s willing to get physical. – Ryder McConville via his YouTube Channel

The Bottom Line

The Dolphins’ defensive backfield is deep, yet there could be more of a need for outside depth than more slot candidates at cornerback. Duck has a tough path to hit landfall on the Dolphins’ opening-day roster. However, as Miami has shown with Needham and Bonner, the practice squad is not the end of the journey. Duck also has a solid contract with guaranteed money, so there is an investment for development here.

DolphinsTalk UDFA Series:

Hayden Rucci