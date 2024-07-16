Once again, the Miami Dolphins roster heading into training camp has some very good depth at various positions, so much so that they may be able to trade a player or two and acquire a late-round draft pick.

Last season, Miami traded Dan Feeney to Chicago in August, and it acquired a sixth-round pick in this past year’s draft.

I will not sit here and tell you Miami will trade a backup on the brink of being cut for a second —or third-round pick, but it is possible to add a late-round pick for someone they will let go and cut anyway.

Here are four candidates on the Dolphins who could be moved in the next month or so before Week 1.

Jeff Wilson – RB: The Dolphins have a lot of depth at this position, and someone is going to be the odd man out. Raheem Mostert isn’t going anywhere. De’Von Achane isn’t going anywhere. Miami just traded a pick to acquire Jaylen Wright, so he isn’t going anywhere. Miami also carries a fullback in Alec Ingold, so factor that in with this position group as well. That leaves Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed as the odd man out.

Both players signed one-year deals with Miami this past offseason, meaning they are easy to trade, and any team trading for one isn’t taking on big money. Wilson is more of a proven player and would be more attractive to a team as he has shown that, in a pinch, he can be a #2 running back and produce.

Mike White – QB: I am not a big Mike White fan, as I don’t believe he is very good. But he has started 7 NFL games in his career and had little success. If (again, big IF) a starting quarterback was to go down in training camp and a team is looking to add someone at that position with some experience, I think Miami would be more than willing to trade Mike White. I’m not sure the drop-off between White and Skylar Thompson is all that big, and White is in the final year of his contract, making him easy to trade and easy for another team to add with no long-term commitment.

Braxton Berrios – WR: The Dolphins are flooded with talent at the wide receiver position to the point that they will have to cut a good player. They drafted two WRs late in the past draft, both of whom have a lot of potential and can also help on special teams.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham are locks to make the team. If healthy, Erik Ezukanma is probably assured a roster spot as he has a skill set that not many other Miami WRs have. River Cracraft is an outstanding blocking WR who helps a lot in the running game with his blocking ability. There are five WRs, and we haven’t gotten to Berrios or either of the two rookies named Washington.

I don’t see Miami carrying more than 6 WRs so if a team suffers an injury or two early in training camp at the WR position I could see Miami looking to move Berrios for a 7th round pick knowing they still have a lot of depth at that position.

Durham Smythe – TE: Surprise Surprise here. But I think Miami has improved the depth at the tight-end position so much that they could move on from Smythe and be fine. Jonnu Smith is the clear-cut #1 TE on this team now. Julian Hill is a blocking machine and fills that role. Jody Fortson is also a blocking machine and a great red zone target in the passing game. Those are three tight ends right there; Alec Ingold, the FB, lines up at the tight end at times, depending on the formation. Miami has been high on Tanner Conner the past couple years and his development, and if he were to shine in training camp and show progress, Miami could look to add a late-round pick and move on from Smythe. Crazier things have happened!