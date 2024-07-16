2 PROS & A CUP OF JOE – Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington talk about the recent comments made by Tyreek Hill about his current quarterback. The guys discuss if it would be smart for Tua to hold out.
Related Posts
Jaylen Waddle’s New Contract: What it means for Tua and Tyreek, and Post June 1st Strategy
June 3, 2024
“It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Problem, in the AFC”
October 30, 2023
Dolphins May Have an All-Time Great NFL Offense
September 24, 2023
NBC: How Mike McDaniel Leveraged Miami’s Strengths vs. Chargers
September 13, 2023